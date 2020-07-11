Ahmedabad, July 11: Hardik Patel, who was the face of Patidar quota agitation that jolted Gujarat government in 2015, was appointed on Saturday as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC). The 26-year-old is the youngest appointee to the post in the history of Indian National Congress in Gujarat.

A statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) - the highest decision-making body of the Congress - confirmed the appointment of Patel to the key post. The appointment was approved by Congress' national president Sonia Gandhi. Gujarat: Congress Attacks State Govt After Basement COVID-19 Facility in Surat Floods, Shares Video on Social Media.

See Statement Issued by AICC

Hardik Patel appointed Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/ruyRoxqh92 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Ahead of Patel's appointment, Tushar Chaudhary, a senior leader of the Congress in Gujarat, was serving as working president of the party's state unit. The GPCC is headed by Congress MLA Amit Chavda.

Patel's induction into the party's top state brass comes amid a spree of defections ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections 2020, which forced the party to settle for victory on only one seat, instead of two as per their earlier electoral strength.

Notably, Patel had joined the Congress in 2017, shortly before the assembly elections in Gujarat. Since he was only 24-year-old then, he did not enter into the polling fray. His entry, however, was credited for improvement in Congress' vote share among rural Patidar voters.

