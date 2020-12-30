Chandigarh, December 30: The counting of votes for Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations in Haryana began at 8 am amid tight security and adherence to coronavirus norms. The result for these municipal bodies will be out by evening. The elections to the municipal bodies of Haryana were held on December 27 to elect the mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar). Haryana Civic Poll Results 2020 Live Streaming on News 18 Punjab Haryana Himachal: Watch Live Telecast.

In Haryana, there is a direct fight between the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the Congress in the polls. Apart from the municipal bodies, bypolls for ward number 7 of the Municipal Committee, Indri (Karnal), ward number 13 of Bhuna (Fatehabad), ward number 12 of Rajound (Kaithal), ward number 14 of the Municipal Council, Fatehabad and ward number 29 of the Municipal Council, Sirsa were also held.

On the polling day, a voting percentage of nearly 60 was recorded as polling remained peaceful in the elections to municipal bodies in Haryana. The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5:30 pm. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere and the polling remained peaceful, State EC Dalip Singh said. Earlier this month, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had announced that it will boycott the municipal polls in protest against the alleged atrocities committed on farmers by the Centre and the state''s BJP-JJP government.

