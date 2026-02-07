Gurugram, February 7: A shocking incident of late-night violence was reported from Bhigan Toll Plaza, located on National Highway 44, where toll employees were allegedly assaulted by a group of youths travelling in multiple SUVs. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.

According to toll officials, the incident occurred late at night when four SUV vehicles arrived at the plaza. When toll staff asked the occupants to pay the mandatory toll fee, the youths allegedly became aggressive and started abusing the employees. Within moments, several men stepped out of the vehicles and launched a violent attack on the toll workers. Ghaziabad: Group of Men Assault Toll Plaza Employee for Demanding Fee on Meerut Expressway, Police Respond After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Toll Staff Brutally Attacked at Bhigan Toll Plaza on NH-44

गाड़ियां देखकर ही समझ में आ गया कि टोल कर्मचारी पिटने वाले हैं। बस ये नहीं समझ में आ रहा है कि इसमें थार क्यों नहीं थी?pic.twitter.com/7RB4MXjRPh — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 7, 2026

CCTV footage shows the attackers chasing toll employees and beating them with sticks. Two toll workers sustained serious injuries in the assault. Odaki Toll Plaza Turns Warzone As Over 25 Masked Men on Bikes Launch Savage Attack on Staff, Smash Booths and Cameras in Coordinated Rampage; Video Goes Viral.

Toll plaza manager Anand stated that initially one vehicle reached the booth, but soon after, 10–12 youths emerged from three other vehicles standing in the queue. The accused allegedly tried to forcefully remove the barrier and pass through without paying. When staff resisted, they were brutally assaulted.

The injured employees were rushed to a private hospital in Sonipat, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A formal complaint has been filed at Murthal Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation based on the victims’ statements, and CCTV footage is being examined as key evidence.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of toll plaza workers and law enforcement response. Despite clear video evidence showing the attackers openly violating the law, questions remain over how soon the accused will be identified and arrested.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).