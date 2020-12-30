Chandigarh, December 30: The counting of votes for Haryana municipal bodies election 2020 has begun at 8m on Wednesday. The results will be declared by Wednesday evening. The polls were held to elect the mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar). Viewers can watch live streaming of the counting of votes on News 18 Punjab Haryana.

A voting percentage of nearly 60 was recorded in the elections to the municipal bodies in Haryana. The voting was held amid tight security and adherence to the norms in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The polling remained peaceful. Bypolls for ward number 7 of the Municipal Committee, Indri (Karnal), ward number 13 of Bhuna (Fatehabad), ward number 12 of Rajound (Kaithal), ward number 14 of the Municipal Council, Fatehabad and ward number 29 of the Municipal Council, Sirsa were also held. Panchkula Municipal Corporation Election 2020: Divyang Woman Crawls to Polling Booth to Cast Vote (Watch Video).

Live Streaming of Haryana Municipal Bodies Election Results 2020:

There was a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress. Notably, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) boycotted the elections in protest against the alleged atrocities committed on farmers by the Centre. The State Election Commission had also allowed the COVID-19 patients, who are quarantined, to cast their votes in the last hour at their respective polling stations under the supervision of health authorities. The Model code of conduct came into force on December 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).