New Delhi, Jul 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Sharad Pawar at the NCP president's residence in an apparent show of support for the veteran leader amid a rebellion in his party.

Soon after Pawar addressed the media following his party's working committee meeting, Gandhi reached 6, Janpath, the official residence of the NCP veteran.

At the media briefing, Pawar asserted that he is the president of NCP.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Sharad Pawar