Srinagar, April 7: J&K former Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Sartaj Madni, Chairman of the PDP Parliamentary Committee told reporters that Mehbooba Mufti will fight Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Waheed Parra, President of PDP Youth Wing, will be the party candidate from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Mir will be the PDP candidate from Baramulla constituency.

PDP has also decided to support the Congress candidate in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat.

Mehbooba Mufi will be pitched against Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). The BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the 3 Lok Sabha seats in the Valley.

