Jammu And Kashmir: National Conference Leader Hilal Akbar Lone Booked Under PSA

Hilal Akbar Lone. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Srinagar, February 10: Hilal Akbar Lone, National Conference (NC) leader and son of party MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, was on Monday booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). In the last five days, six mainstream leaders from the region belonging to National Conference and People's Democratic Party (PDP) have been slapped with PSA, which allows detention of any individual for up to two years without a trial or charge.

The total number of mainstream leaders booked under the detention law has now mounted to seven. On Thursday, two former Chief Ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- were booked under PSA. Earlier, NC leader Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni were booked under PSA. On Saturday, senior PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhter was also booked under the same law. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on PSA Against Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti: 'Since When Has Being Daddy's Girl Become Crime Against Nation?'.

Around 50 politicians, including three former Chief Ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were placed under detention on August 5 last year when Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state of J&K was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.