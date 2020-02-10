Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on PSA Against Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti: 'Since When Has Being Daddy's Girl Become Crime Against Nation?'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | File Image | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@INCIndia)

New Delhi, February 10: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Union Home Ministry for detaining former Jammu & Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Gandhi also questioned the government dossiar from when did 'Daddy's girl' and encouraging people to vote become a crime against the nation!

Demanding the release of both the leaders, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Since when has being a “Daddy’s girl” & encouraging people to vote become a crime against the nation? I would be proud to be both! Its pretty clear that the government has no basis for charging @omarabdullah & @mehboobamufti with PSA. They must be freed." Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah, Detained Under PSA, Faces Charge of 'Garnering Votes Even During Peak Militancy'.

Here's the tweet by Priyanka Gandhi:

Since when has being a “Daddy’s girl” & encouraging people to vote become a crime against the nation? I would be proud to be both! Its pretty clear that the government has no basis for charging @omarabdullah & @mehboobamufti with PSA. They must be freed.https://t.co/xtKtyEg2Go — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 10, 2020

As per the details, the dossier submitted by the police to the Union Home Ministry claimed that both Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti should be out under stringent PSA. Citing the reason for putting stringent PSA against PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, the dossier accused her of making anti-national statements and extending support to organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islamia of the state -- banned under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Apart from this, the dossier states "The subject is referred for her dangerous & insidious machinations & usurping profile & nature as 'Daddy's girl'". Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti took to Twitter and wrote (from her mother's social media handle), "Believe it or not but PSA dossier drafted on instructions of MHA on Ms Mufti ,a former J&K CM states the following- ‘The subject is referred for her dangerous & insidious machinations & usurping profile & nature as ‘Daddy’s girl’."

Here's the tweet:

Believe it or not but PSA dossier drafted on instructions of MHA on Ms Mufti ,a former J&K CM states the following- ‘The subject is referred for her dangerous & insidious machinations & usurping profile & nature as ‘Daddy’s girl’ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

Among other vital aspect of the dossier, it justifies Omar detention under stringent PSA. The dossier claims that Omar holds the ability to convince electorates to vote in huge numbers even during the peak of militancy and poll boycott calls by separatists and militants. It further claimed that Abdullah succeeded in bringing electorate to the voters' booth and ensuring a mandate in his favour, the dossier states. What is Jammu & Kashmir's Public Safety Act That Is Invoked Against Ex-CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti?

It is to be known that Abdullah, along with his father and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was detained on August 5 -- shortly before the revocation of Article 370. In the final tweet ahead of his detention, Abdullah had pitched for calm and restraint.