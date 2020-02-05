Jammu & Kashmir: Sajjad Lone, Waheed Para Released From Custody, Exactly Six Months After Being Detained

People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, February 5: The Jammu & Kashmir administration released releasing senior state politicians Sajjad Lone and Waheed Para on Thursday. The two leaders were detained exactly six months ago, on August 5, hours before the Centre revoked J&K's special status by abrogating Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Both of them have now taken to their residences, where they would be confined to house arrests.

Lone, who heads the People's Conference, was seen as the sole major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Valley. After the presidential rule was imposed in J&K in June 2018, speculations were rife that Lone would form the next government with support from the BJP, along with the defectors from National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP). Pakistan Parliament Passes Resolution Asking India to Revoke Its Decision on Kashmir.

Apart from Lone, the government has also decided to the end the preventive custody of Waheed Para, a senior leader of the PDP. The administration, however, remains tight-lipped on the fate of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, her NC counterpart Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.

The three leaders, considered as the topmost political voices of the Valley, have served as chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. They were also detained on August 5, hours before Article 370 repeal.

Jammu & Kashmir was placed under a communication blockade and curfew after the region's semi-autonomous status was revoked. The move was aimed at preventing unrest and violent stir against the central government's decision. The curfew was gradually relaxed, and landline telephone services were resumed in September. Postpaid mobile connections were allowed from October, with the restriction on tourists also lifted from that month. Internet connections were resumed last month, nearly 150 days after shutdown.