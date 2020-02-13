Jyotiraditya Scindia Disappointed Over Congress' Defeat in Delhi Poll 2020, Says Party Should Focus on 'New Ideology & New Work Process'

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 13: Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the party's humiliating defeat in recently-held Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. He was of the opinion that party should focus on a new ideology and a new work process.

Speaking with the mediapersons, Scindia said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "It is highly disappointing for our party. There is an urgent need for a new ideology and a new work process. Country has changed, so we also need to opt for a new way of thinking and connect with the people of the country." Rahul Gandhi to Lead Congress Again? AICC Plenary Session Likely to Decide Top Leadership in April Amid Sonia Gandhi’s Deteriorating Health.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia on #DelhiElectionResult2020: It is highly disappointing for our party. There is an urgent need for a new ideology &a new work process. Country has changed, so we also need to opt for a new way of thinking&connect with the people of the country. pic.twitter.com/dmuu1VdnPF — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

Sharing similar opinion, former Union Minister and senior Congress Jairam Ramesh said, "Congress leaders have to reinvent themselves. The party has to reinvent itself if it has to be relevant. Otherwise, we are staring at irrelevance. Our arrogance has to go, even after six years out of power sometimes, some of us behave as if we are still ministers."

Adding on, Ramesh said, "The substance and style of our leadership has to change. We are virtually non-existent in Bihar, we are almost extinct in UP but we are strong in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Haryana we have come back." He also maintained that the party has to "ruthlessly reinvent" itself. It is to be known that Congress failed to open its account in the Delhi Assembly Elections this time too and secured a '0' (zero). Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party swept the polls by a thumping majority of 62 seats and BJP secured eight seats.