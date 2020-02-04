Kapil Gujjar AAP Member? Sanjay Singh Counters Charge, Shares Spree of Photos of BJP Leaders With 'Rapists, Murderers, ISI Agents'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 4: Shortly after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police found "links" between Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar and the AAP, the party distanced itself from him. AAP MP Sanjay Singh categorically denied any active involvement of Gujjar with the party, claiming that a photograph is being "maliciously" used by the BJP to defame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the elections.

The photograph, said to be a year-old, shows Gujjar alongside senior AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh at a party event. The Delhi Police said their preliminary probe into the Shaheen Bagh protests revealed that Gujjar, along with his father and former BSP politician had joined the AAP in 2019. Kapil Gujjar, Man Who Fired Outside Shaheen Bagh Protest Site, Seen With AAP Leaders Atishi And Sanjay Singh in Photograph From Year Ago.

Singh, addressing the press after Delhi Police's claim, said the photograph cannot be used to link Gujjar with the AAP. "If photographs can ascertain crimes, then several top BJP leaders including the Prime Minister have been pictured with rapists, kidnappers, murderers and ISI agents," he said.

Watch Video: Sanjay Singh Shares Spree of Photos to Target BJP

Singh, while speaking to reporters, showed image of Dhruv Saxena, a BJP IT Cell member and accused of being an "ISI agent", photographed along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP general secretary Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He also shared the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing dais with rape-accused former Union Minister Chinmayanand and rape convict Asaram Bapu.

The fresh AAP-BJP faceoff was sparked after Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Deo said Gujjar, who fired outside the site of anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh, is linked to the AAP. "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand," he said.

Singh, while retaliating to his charge, accused the Delhi Police of working at behest of the Centre to "benefit the BJP" ahead of the polls. The statement of Deo is violative of the Model Code of Conduct, Singh said, adding that the AAP would file an official complaint with the Election Commission against Deo.

The BJP, meanwhile, said the AAP has been "exposed" by the investigation of Delhi Police. "Today, it has been proven that this party instigates the youth and then uses them for political gains. The people of Delhi have understood them and seen their real faces," he said, adding that the voters would dealt the BJP with a major setback on February 8.