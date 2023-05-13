Bengaluru, May 13: The ruling BJP's gamble of fielding Karnataka Minister for Housing V. Somanna from two constituencies has appeared to fail as he is trailing in both seats. The BJP's ambitious move to defeat Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in his home turf Varuna constituency is also likely to fall flat going as per the counting trends. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live News Updates.

According to official numbers, Siddaramaiah has increased his lead by 2,710 votes in Varuna. The Congress leader got 6,576 votes, while Somanna has polled 3,886 so far. Siddaramaiah had taken a lead of 1,224 at the end of second round.

JD (S) candidate Bharathi Shankar fielded to divide votes of oppressed classes, especially Dalit votes, managed to get 240. In Chamarajanagar seat, where it was considered to be a cakewalk for Somanna, the opposition Congress candidate Puttaranga Setty has obtained a whopping lead of 12,707 votes. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: People Rejected BJP and PM Narendra Modi, Say Congress Leaders.

Somanna was denied a ticket to contest from Govindarajanagar seat in Bengaluru by the BJP. The party had given a ticket to former corporator Umesh Shetty. The BJP's game plan of defeating Siddaramaiah seems to be difficult going by the trends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2023 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).