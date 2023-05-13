Bengaluru, May 13: Initial trends in Karnataka indicate a close fight between the BJP and Congress across the state. The JD(S) was also leading in 10 seats. The trends were available for more than 150 seats. BJP and Congress candidates were leading in more than 70 seats each. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live News Updates.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah established an early lead in the initial phase against BJP candidate and Minister for Housing V. Somanna. In Hubballi-Dharwad Central former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar was trailing BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakayi. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results Live News Updates.

In another important development, former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has suffered a setback in the initial phase. In Shivamogga seat where former minister K.S. Eshwarappa was denied ticket, BJP candidate Channabasappa has taken the lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2023 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).