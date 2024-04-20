Mumbai, April 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the INDIA bloc leaders, saying that they have come together to hide their corruption and therefore the voters have completely rejected them in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra for BJP candidate at Nanded, Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar and Shiv Sena nominee for Hingoli seat, Baburao Kohalikar, Modi said, ‘’INDIA bloc parties are fighting against each other in 25 per cent seats in the country. Can the country trust people who do not believe in their own leadership? If people who talk of putting each other in jail within their own fronts are elected, they will fight against each other in Lok Sabha as well,’’ he commented.

‘’After June 4, leaders of the INDIA bloc will tear each others’ clothes," criticised PM Modi. The PM further said the first phase of voting was held in the country yesterday (Friday) and thanked all the voters, especially, the first-time voters. ‘’After the polls, many have analysed it down to the booth level. Looking at it, it seems that in the first phase, there was a one-sided vote in the NDA's favour. I appeal to the citizens of the country that you are ensuring the victory of NDA. I thank everyone for that. But to those who are not voting, I would like to say that you should vote for someone. But don't hold back from voting,’’ he urged. PM Modi Interview With ANI: Anger Against DMK Is Transferring to BJP, in Positive Way, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

“It is true that there is scorching heat. It is time for marriage. There is farm work. But we see that the soldiers of the country are performing their duty on the border to protect the country even in a hostile environment. Similarly, voters should consider voting as a duty,’’ said PM Modi. He took a swipe at the opposition for its successive defeats but urged them to awaken people to vote even if they lost the election. ‘’If not today then tomorrow, if not tomorrow then the day after tomorrow, you (opposition) too will get success. Therefore, I want to motivate the workers of the losing parties,’’ he added. Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi Over Electoral Bonds, Alleges 'PM Modi Running School of Corruption, Teaching Entire Corruption Science Subject'

PM Modi Addressed Rally in Maharashtra

PM Modi criticised Congress and Rahul Gandhi in particular. “Congress Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) is looking for a safe constituency other than Wayanad. After the polls in Wayanad on April 26, Shehzada will look for another constituency. As they (Congress) had to leave Amethi. Similarly, they will leave Wayanad too,’’ he said.

