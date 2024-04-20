New Delhi, April 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings each in Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi will address public meetings in Maharashtra's Nanded Lok Sabha constituency at 10:45 a.m and Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency at 12:15 p.m. as well as in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency at 3:45 p.m. and Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency at 5:30 p.m.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings in Rajasthan's Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency at 11 a.m. and Kota Lok Sabha constituency at 12:30 p.m. Later, the Home Minister will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Lok Sabha seat at 4 p.m. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting: Estimated Turnout Nearly 64%, Final Percentage Expected Today

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address one public meeting in Bihar's Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency at 11:30 a.m. and another public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha at 3:30 p.m.

*Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the Congress candidate Ajit Sharma from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat. He will later hold a joint public meeting with Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and campaign for the INDIA bloc candidate Danish Ali.

*Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold two public meetings in Kerala's Chalakudy at 12:15 p.m. and Pathanamthitta at 2:15 p.m.. She will also hold a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram at 3:50 p.m. while campaigning for Congress candidate from this Lok Sabha constituency at 3:50 p.m. BrahMos Missiles Delivered to Philippines: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Citizens During Public Rally in Damoh (Watch Video)

*Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will address a public meeting in Vallabhnagar Assembly constituency at 11 a.m. while campaigning for party candidate Uday Lal Anjana and another public meeting in Chippabarod.

*Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje will campaign for party candidate Dushyant Singh in Chippabarod and another public meeting in Harnavdashahji at 4 p.m.

*Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y.S. Sharmila will file her nomination papers from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

*Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address election public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Amroha districts and will appeal to the voters to support the candidates of the INDIA bloc.