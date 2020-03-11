Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Revokes Suspension of 7 Congress MPs Who Were Suspended For Creating Disruption In The House

File image of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 11: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday revoked the suspension of all seven Congress MPs. The Speaker took the decision following a meeting with members of the subcommittee that was formed to look into the matter. The Congress MPs who were suspended, include T.N. Prathapan, Dean Kuriakosh, Gaurav Gogoi, Unnithan, Gurpreet Singh Aujla, Benny Behanan and Manikkam Tagore. Seven Congress MPs Suspended For Rest of Budget Session by Speaker Om Birla For Unruly Behaviour in Parliament.

The lawmakers were suspended for their unruly behaviour during the house proceedings on March 5. According to reports, the Congress party MPs snatched a copy of a Bill, tore the papers and tossed them at Rama Devi who was in the Chair at the time. The subcommittee had been formed on March 6, a day after the suspension. Jaskaur Meena, BJP MP, Denies Allegations of Heckling Congress Lawmaker Ramya Haridas in Lok Sabha.

The Congress called the suspension revenge politics. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had alleged that the speaker had taken the decision at the Central government's behest. Since the start of the second leg of the budget session, opposition MPs have been demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the Delhi violence, in which over 50 people lost their lives. The second half of the budget session will end on April 3.

(With inputs from IANS)