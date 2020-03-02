Jaskaur Meena, BJP MP, Denies Allegations of Heckling Congress Lawmaker Ramya Haridas in Lok Sabha

Jaskaur Meena denies allegations of heckling Congress MP (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jaskaur Meena on Monday denied allegations of heckling Congress lawmaker from Kerala Ramya Haridas inside the Lok Sabha. Jaskaur Meena said that all the allegations were false. The BJP MP said that as Haridas opened the banner in the Lower House, it hit her and she only asked the Congress MP to move ahead. Smriti Irani Heckled in Lok Sabha by 'Charging' Congress MPs, Speaker Adjourns House as BJP Members Protest.

Meena added that she did not push or hit Haridas. The BJP MP also stated, "If she says she is using 'Dalit' word ,then I'm also a Dalit woman." Earlier in the day, Haridas had written to the Speaker alleging that she was heckled by the BJP MPs. The Congress MP wrote, “On 2nd March at 3 pm inside Lok Sabha I was assaulted by MP Jaskaur Meena, Is this repeatedly happening to me as I am Dalit and woman? I request you to take action against the said MP."

ANI's Tweet:

BJP MP Jaskaur Meena alleged of physical assault by Congress MP Ramya Haridas: Allegations are false. As she opened the banner in LokSabha, it hit me on my head. I asked her to move ahead.I didn't hit or push her.If she says she is using 'Dalit' word ,then I'm also a Dalit woman pic.twitter.com/gOaal1lTbg — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

When the House resumed at 3 pm, Congress members yet again assembled with placards in the well of the House. Congress MP from Alathur, Kerala, Ramya Haridas proceeded towards the treasury benches from the well of the House. A few BJP women MPs blocked her way. Ramya Haridas alleged that she was hurt in the assault by the BJP members. As per reports, when the scuffle broke out, ministers Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad intervened to calm down both the parties. Ruckus at BSP Meeting in Maharashtra; Party Workers Hurl Chairs And Abuses at Each Other, Watch Video.

A ruckus erupted in the Lower House after the Congress MPs demanded Amit Shah’s resignation over the Delhi violence. Immediately after the House resumed at 2 pm, Congress MPs led by Gaurav Gogoi held placards demanding the Union Home Minister’s resignation.