Chattarpur, November 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked voters to deprive Congress of power for at least 100 years, calling it an “expert” in taking the nation's progress in reverse gear. The PM was addressing a rally at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 17.

Warning people not to fall into the “trap” of Congress, Modi said, “The way a vehicle takes us back in the reverse gear, Congress is also an expert of reverse gear and is an expert in converting good governance into a bad one.”

When the Congress was in power in MP, it did not do anything to resolve the water woes of Bundelkhand, which had a rich heritage of water bodies about 100 years back, and people there craved for even a drop of water for a long time, Modi said.

PM Modi at Chhatarpur Rally

#WATCH | PM Modi during a public rally in Chhatarpur, MP says, "There is a reverse gear in vehicles that take them backwards. The Congress is an expert in reverse gear. Congress will reverse Madhya Pradesh's development journey." pic.twitter.com/lsKH8fGEVL — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

He asked voters to make Congress also "crave" by depriving it of power for at least 100 years so that it reforms for good. For Congress, Modi said, its own interest is supreme and not the country's and it has nothing to do with development.

Modi said Congress leaders were born with a silver spoon in their mouth and for them, making fun of poverty is “adventure tourism”, he said. For Congress, the entire country starts with Delhi and ends with it only. Whenever the (Congress) leaders took their "foreign" friends outside Delhi, they just took them out to show “poverty in slum areas" and conducted "photo sessions” with them, he said. “But today Modi is providing them pucca houses,” he said.