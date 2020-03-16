Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session Adjourned till March 26 Amid Coronavirus Scare, Suspense Over Floor Test Remains

Madhya Pradesh Assembly (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, March 16: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly session was adjourned till March 26. The Budget session started on a stormy note today. According to an ANI update, the Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began today. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."

Earlier in the day, Congress Minister PC Sharma said that Congress government will abide by the Speaker's decision and the party is not afraid to face the floor test. "Sharma further added that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding 16 missing MLAs of the Congress party. Congress Not Afraid of Floor Test in Madhya Pradesh, Will Abide by Speaker's Decision, Says Minister PC Sharma.

On Saturday, the governor directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a floor test a few days after a major drama unfolded in the state, where the Congress-led government was pushed to the brink following the resignation of 22 MLAs. On Saturday, the Speaker had accepted the resignations of six ministers, who are among the 22 rebel MLAs. With this, the strength of the House has come down to 222 and the majority mark now is 112.

In the middle of the political drama, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Gopal Bhargav on Monday said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath should tender his resignation on moral grounds as his government lacks the majority. It was announced on Sunday that all Congress legislators, including those camping in Bengaluru, will be tested for coronavirus, said the Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Coronavirus Twist in Madhya Pradesh Politics: All Congress MLAs, Including Rebels, to Go Through COVID-19 Test, Says Kamal Nath Government.

The scare around coronavirus has no signs of slowing down as the number of infected persons continues to rise. The total number of COVID-19 cases have hit 110, with Maharashtra being the worst hit with 32 confirmed cases, followed by Kerala with 22.