Congress Not Afraid of Floor Test in Madhya Pradesh, Will Abide by Speaker's Decision, Says Minister PC Sharma

MP Minister PC Sharma (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, March 16: Ahead of the Assembly session, Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma on Monday said that the Congress government will abide by the Speaker's decision and added that the party was not afraid of facing the floor test.

"There is no suspense. We will abide by the decision taken by the Speaker. We are not afraid of the floor test and are ready for it. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that we are ready for the floor test," Sharma told ANI here. He further added that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding 16 missing MLAs of the Congress party. Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Will Kamal Nath Government Survive Floor Test? Know The Number Game Between Congress And BJP.

"We are ready to face the floor test but the Assembly floor is not complete. Sixteen of the Congress MLAs have disappeared about which Chief Minister Kamal Nath has reported to Home Minister Amit Shah," Sharma said. "They have even kept BJP MLAs captive. They are not allowing them to talk to people. We want the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha to run as per schedule," he alleged.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP was scared as they are coming up with new demands."The BJP is afraid, first they wanted floor test, now they are demanding to conduct it through a show of hands and whatnot," Sharma said.

Amid the political crisis in the state, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Gopal Bhargav on Monday said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath should tender his resignation on moral grounds as his government lacks the majority. Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: Congress MLAs Shifted to Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Bhopal Ahead of Floor Test.

"The state government is running away from facing the floor test but it cannot be saved from collapsing as a good number of MLAs are against it. Government has been defeated morally and the Chief Minister should resign on moral ground," Bhargav had told ANI.