Maharashtra Legislative Council Election 2020: BJP Releases List of Candidates For Biennial Election to Be Held on May 21

The BJP Symbol (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the list of candidates for biennial elections for Maharashtra Legislative council scheduled that is scheduled to be held on May 21. The polls will be conducted on May 21 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and the counting will be held on the same day at 5 p.m.

Maharashtra Legislative council election will give Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray an opportunity to become an MLC within the six-month deadline for being elected to either Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad. The EC has decided to conduct the biennial election in Maharashtra on May 21. Maharashtra Legislative Elections to be Held on May 21 in Mumbai, Says EC; Polls Crucial For Uddhav Thackeray to Continue as CM.

Here's the list of candidates for biennial elections:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases list of candidates for biennial elections for Maharashtra Legislative council scheduled to be held on 21st May. pic.twitter.com/0QB8JL3kAE — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

The last date of filing nominations will be May 11. The scrutiny of nominations will be on May 12 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be on May 14 as per the commission's schedule.

The Election Commission nod to conduct the elections in Maharashtra came after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to the polling body, asking it to conduct the polls at the earliest. This was preceded by a phone call from Thackeray to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, did not contest in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019. His party emerged as the second-largest, winning 56 seats. Sena and BJP broke their alliance due to disagreements over power-sharing.