Mahua Vidhan Sabha seat is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The Mahua Assembly constituency falls under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been an RJD stronghold since 2000. Polling for the Mahua election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Mahua, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

Mahua is the seat of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav, who had won in the 2015 Bihar elections, defeating Ravindra Ray of the HAM. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Muzaffarpur seat include RJD's Mukesh Kumar Roushan, Ashma Parveen of the JDU and Ravindra Kumar of the RLSP among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 mahua Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes ASHMA PARVEEN JD(U) NA MUKESH KUMAR RAUSHAN RJD NA RAVINDRA KUMAR RLSP NA SANJAY KUMAR SINGH LJP NA JAYNARAYAN SAH Bajjikanchal Vikas Party NA MD. PARWEZ ALAM Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) NA BINOD RAY Janta Dal Rashtravadi NA BAIDYANATH PRASAD RAY Bhartiya Rashtriya Dal NA RATNESH KUMAR Right to Recall Party NA RUBI KUMARI Samta Dal (Pragatisheel) NA REYAZ AHMAD SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA NA LALIT KUMAR GHOSH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) NA VIKASH KUMAR SHARMA Apna Kisan Party NA SUMAN KUMAR SINHA Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik) NA AMRESH KUMAR IND NA ARCHANA KUMARI JHA IND NA Er. NITISH KUMAR IND NA NARENDRA GIRI IND NA NAVIN KUMAR IND NA PURAN THAKUR IND NA VINOD KUMAR IND NA SHIV NATH SAHNI IND NA SEEMA KUMARI IND NA

