Mamata Banerjee Warns People on Chanting 'Goli Maaro' Slogan in West Bengal, Says 'This is Not Delhi'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Kolkata, March 2: A day after controversial "Goli Maaro" slogan was heard during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata's Shaheed Minar Ground, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the sloganeering by Bharatiya Janata Party workers. Banerjee even pointed out that 'this is not Delhi' and her government will not tolerate this kind of act.

Staging her opposition to the 'Goli maaro…(shoot the traitors)' slogans, the West Bengal CM said, as quoted by Indian Express, "I condemn those who raised the ‘goli maaro…’ slogan on the Kolkata streets. This is not Delhi and we will not tolerate this. Law will take its own course." Adding more she said, "If you did something illegal, you will have to face the consequences. Police have already arrested three persons. The police will take action in this case." 'Goli Maaro' Slogan Heard During Amit Shah's Pro-CAA Rally in Kolkata; Watch Video.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering in Shahid Minar ground in Kolkata. During the event, a section of BJP workers shouted' Goli maaro…(shoot the traitors)' slogans, following which police arrested three people. Shah, during his address had launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, who was a vocal critic of the CAA act. He launched "Aar Noi Anyai" campaign in West Bengal to counter Banerjee’s outreach programme "Didi Ke Bolo".

It is to be known that the controversial slogan was first heard during BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in the national capital. Later Union Minister Anurag Thakur repeated the slogan during the election rally for Delhi Assembly Elections. Though the Union Minister of State for Finance said the entire video should be watched before drawing any conclusion.