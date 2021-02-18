Chandigarh, Febbruary 18: In another clean sweep for the ruling Congress in Punjab, it won the Municipal Corporation of Mohali on Thursday by registering victory on 37 of the 50 seats.

The remaining 13 seats were won by Independents, poll officials said. The counting of votes took place after repolling in two booths on Wednesday owing to reports of irregularities.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's brother Amarjeet Singh won from ward number 10 and is seen as the next Mayor in Mohali. Earlier, the Congress won a clear majority in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala, and Pathankot Municipal Corporations, while getting the maximum seats in Moga. Punjab Civic Poll Results 2021: Congress Sweeps State Nagar Nigam Polls; Here is Complete Party-Wise Result.

In Bathinda, the party is set to elect a Congress Mayor for the first time in 53 years. Elections were held in 117 urban local bodies, comprising eight municipal corporations, and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats on February 14.

