The exit poll results for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 are out and the BJP-NDPP alliance is all set to regain power in the state. According to Aaj Tak-Axis My India Survey, the NDPP-BJP alliance is likely to get 28-34 and 10-14 seats respectively. Congress, incurring huge damage, could get only 1-2 seats. NPF is on 3-8, as per the exit poll results. The results of the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 will be declared on March 2. Nagaland Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP-NDPP Alliance Likely to Emerge Victorious, NPF Could be Limited to Single Digits, Says Zee News-Matrize Survey.

Nagaland Exit Poll Results 2023:

Nagaland Exit Poll by Axis My India NDPP : 28-34 BJP : 10-14 INC : 1-2 NPF : 3-8 OTH : 5-15 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 27, 2023

