New Delhi, March 20: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Cabinet. “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution,” the President’s Press Secretary said in a statement.

“Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Kiren Rijiju, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolio,” it added. Pashupati Kumar Paras Resigns as Union Minister After His RLJP Denied Seats in Bihar by NDA

After resigning, while addressing the mediapersons in Delhi on Tuesday, Paras said: “When I interacted with the media five to six days ago, I said that I would wait till the seat-sharing formula in NDA is announced. I honestly served as an alliance partner in NDA. PM Narendra Modi is a big leader of the country but injustice happened with my party and me. Hence, I am giving resignation from the post of Union minister.” Pashupati Paras Resigns as Union Minister From Cabinet, Accuses BJP of Injustice (Watch Video)

“We will discuss with our leaders and workers of the party to decide the future course of action,” he said. The seat-sharing formula of the NDA in Bihar was announced on Monday. The BJP is contesting on 17 seats, JD(U) 16, LJPR five, HAM-S one and RLM one in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).