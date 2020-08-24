New Delhi, August 24: PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust has decided to allocate fund for setting up 500-bed makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 at Patna and Muzaffarpur, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday. The makeshift COVID-19 hospitals will be built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The announcement comes ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. 'PM-CARES For Right to Improbity': Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack on Narendra Modi After PMO Denies Info on COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospitals at Patna & Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO. This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar," the PMO said in a statement. The trust, formed on March 27 to raise fund for the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), is headed by Prime Minister (ex-Officio) and other ex-officio Members of the trust are Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

While the makeshift COVID-19 hospital at Patna's Bihta is ready and will be integrated today, another 500-bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated soon. "These hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. Each bed has an oxygen supply. Staff will be provided by Armed Forces Medical Services," the PMO said. PM CARES was created to strengthen the country's fight against coronavirus.

Earlier, the trust allocated Rs 3100 crore to purchase ventilators and development of a vaccine for coronavirus. "Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1000 crores will be used for the care of migrant labourers and Rs 100 crores will be given to support vaccine development," PMO had said. As many as 5000 "Made in India" ventilators would be purchased.

From the allocated amount by PM CARES Fund Trust, nearly Rs 1000 crore will be given to state government for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities, making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangements of the migrants. To support the COVID-19 vaccine designers and developers, an amount of Rs 100 crore will be given which will be utilized under the supervision of Principal Scientific Advisor.

