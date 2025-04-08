A notification in The Gazette of India announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force today. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification said. Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: With 17.02 Hours Debate, Waqf Bill Discussion in Rajya Sabha Broke Previous Record of 16.55 Hours.

Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Comes Into Force

