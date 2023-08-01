New Delhi, Aug 1: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning went to Azadpur Mandi, one of Asia's biggest vegetable wholesale markets, in the wake of soaring prices of vegetables. He arrived at the Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi around 4 a.m. and interacted with the vegetable sellers in the market, sources said. His visit to Azadpur New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning went to Azadpur Mandi, one of Asia's biggest vegetable wholesale markets, in the wake of soaring prices of vegetables. Tomato Price Hike: Prices of Tomatoes Touch Rs 200 Per Kg in Tamil Nadu As Rain Hits Crop in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
VIDEO | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met vegetable and fruit vendors at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi earlier today.
Rahul Gandhi met fruit and vegetable vendors at the Azadpur Mandi.
