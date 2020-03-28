Rahul Gandhi Urges Citizens, Congress Members to Help Migrant Workers Returning Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

File image of Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 28: As thousands of migrant workers are walking towards their native places as they are left with no option in the absence of public and private transport amid the coronavirus lockdown, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to help them in whatever way they can. In a tweet on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi appealed to people and Congress leaders and members to help migrant workers returning home. Migrant Workers Continue Journey on Foot to Reach Homes in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Say 'We Are Jobless' During Coronavirus Lockdown.

"Please provide food, water and shelter to migrant workers in these distressing times," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The Wayanad MP made a special appeal to Congress leaders and members and urged them to help migrant workers. This is not the first time the Congress leaders raised the issue of migrant workers who are among the worst-affected during the countrywide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 28.

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Help For Migrant Workers:

आज हमारे सैकड़ों भाई-बहनों को भूखे-प्यासे परिवार सहित अपने गाँवों की ओर पैदल जाना पड़ रहा है।इस कठिन रास्ते पर आप में से जो भी उन्हें खाना-पानी-आसरा-सहारा दे सके,कृपा करके दे! कॉंग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं-नेताओं से मदद की ख़ास अपील करता हूँ। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/ni7vkhRQAZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2020

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said that a more nuanced and compassionate approach is required to deal with this crisis. "The lockdown will devastate our poor & weak. It will deliver a heavy blow to the India we love. India isn't black & white. Our decisions have to be carefully thought through (sic)," he had tweeted. He said it's still not too late to consider options to send people back to their places who want to go.

The Congress has maintained that the lockdown has been imposed without proper planning as citizens, particularly migrant labourers, are facing extreme difficulty in day to day life. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help migrant workers reach their homes. In a letter to Modi, Gandhi said lakhs of migrant workers are being forced to walk hundreds of miles as there is no public transport available.

"It is my earnest appeal that a national advisory be issued to assist those who are trapped in transit. I am taking the liberty to suggest two such measures - one-time state transport services be made available to those who are walking to their home towns or villages and district collectors to extend all possible assistance to those who can no longer afford to stay in lodges or guest houses," Sonia Gandhi said.