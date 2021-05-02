Jaipur, May 2: Cashing in on the emotional card, Rajasthan's ruling Congress won the bypolls to the Sujangarh and Sahada Assembly seats while the BJP retained Rajsamand.

Congress has fielded late MLA Kailash Trivedi's wife Gayatri Tridevi from Sahada, while MLA Bhanwarlal Meghwal's son Manoj Meghwal contested from Sujangarh. The BJP, on the other hand, fielded its late MLA Kiran Maheshwari's daughter from Rajsamand.

The bypolls were necessitated by the sitting Congress and BJP lawmakers succumbing to illness, with Trivedi and Maheshwari losing their battle to coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mamata Banerjee for TMC’s Win in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Extends All Possible Support to the State.

In Sujangarh, Manoj Meghwal got 79,253 votes against Khemaram's 43,642 votes. The Congress nominee had tested Covid positive on Sunday itself and hence could not visit the counting centre.

In Rajsamand, Dipti Maheswari won against Congress' Tansukh Bohara by 5,310 votes but in Sahada, Gayatri Devi won by a whopping 42,200 votes over BJP's Ratanlal Jat.

