Jaipur, July 27: Ahead of the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken will hold meetings with party MLAs during his two-day visit to Jaipur. Maken, who is the incharge for Rajasthan affairs at the AICC, will be coming to the state capital on Wednesday.

He will hold discussions with the party MLAs and those supporting its state government during his two-day visit, said state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet. Maken and K C Venugopal had held a meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday night over the Cabinet reshuffle.

Maken had said that he would be arriving in Jaipur again to hold one-to-one discussion with the MLAs on July 28 and 29 about the appointment of district and block presidents of the party.

Party leaders had said there is no conflict about the Cabinet reshuffle and after discussions with the chief minister, the decision regarding this has been left to the party high command. The reshuffle may take place in the next a few days.