Jaipur, July 29: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday wrote to the Congress government, headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and set pre-conditions for convening assembly session. In his letter, Governor Kalraj Mishra stated that the Congress government must consider a 21-day notice before convening assembly session and plan for social distancing during proceedings of the House, and submit a fresh proposal seeking to convene assembly session. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Cancels Independence Day ‘At Home’ Event Due to COVID-19 Situation.

Mishra also listed down certain conditions that, according to him, need to be followed if a floor test is conducted during the assembly session. Earlier today, he returned a state government proposal to call a special assembly session, for the third time. The Governor raised objections over the rising cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan and again inquired how social distancing could be maintained in the assembly during the special session. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Setting 'Dangerous Precedent', Says Congress Leader Ahmed Patel.

Rajasthan Governor Sets Pre-Conditions For Convening Assembly Session:

Rajasthan Governor asks State Govt to deliberate on three aspects - 21-day notice period before convening session, maintaining social distancing norms & certain conditions to be followed, in case confidence motion is moved - & resubmit proposal seeking to convene assembly session pic.twitter.com/oWSNGhkabG — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Mishra soon after he received the information on the return of the proposal. The Gehlot government has requested for a special assembly session on July 31. The demand for a special session comes as the Gehlot government is considering showing its majority, following the rebellion by a section of party MLAs led by sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Addressing a function at the Congress state unit office, Gehlot said a "prem patra" or love letter had come from the Rajasthan Governor. "I am going to meet him to ask what he wants," Gehlot said at the party office before the meeting. This is the second time he has referred to the Governor's rejection as a love letter. Earlier, he had said the words while addressing Congress MLAs camping at the Fairmont Hotel.

The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a political crisis after Pilot along with 18 legislators revolted against the party. Following the revolt, the Gehlot government has a wafer-thin majority in the state assembly with only two more than the majority-mark of 101 in the 200-member House. The BJP has 72. The opposition has 97 members, including 19 from the Pilot camp.

