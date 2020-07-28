Jaipur, July 28: As the political drama in Rajasthan intensified, BSP Chief Mayawati slammed CM Ashok Gehlot over the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress party. According to an ANI update, she said, "BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will go even to the Supreme Court."

Further accusing the CM, she said, "Unfortunately Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage BSP, merged them with Congress unconstitutionally. He did the same even in his last tenure." BSP, which lost all six Rajasthan MLAs to the Congress last year, has approached the High Court. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Governor Kalraj Mishra Orders Ashok Gehlot Govt to Call For Assembly Session.

Issuing a stern warning to the 6 MLAs who are elected to the Rajasthan Assembly on the symbol of BSP, she said that they have been asked to vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. "If they don't do so, their party membership will be cancelled," she added. The BSP late on Sunday issued the whip to R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali.

Mayawati Slams Ashok Gehlot Over Merger of 6 BSP MLAs With Congress:

BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court: BSP Chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/vxTI5up3BQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2020

Mayawati further spoke about how the law and order situation is worsening in UP and criminals are ruling the state. She added, "If the government wants to improve the current situation, then Yogi Adityanath, without any hesitation, should learn from BSP."

