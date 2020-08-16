Patna, August 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Ladakh stand-off.

"PM Modi gave a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort yesterday and lauded the sacrifices by the Indian soldiers. After listening to that, if someone is commenting like this then it's time for the nation to decide how many degrees of seriousness it has," he said while speaking to Patna. Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Government Over Border Issue, Says 'China is Preparing and Positioning itself' in Ladakh.

Madhav was in Patna to attend a programme on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's second death anniversary. Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China to take Indian land. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army. Except the PM: Whose cowardice allowed China to take our land. Whose lies will ensure they keep it." Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi, Asks 'Why China is Praising Prime Minister'.

The Congress leader has been repeatedly levelling allegations against the Prime Minister on the India-China standoff. Yesterday, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the Galwan martyrs and the COVID-19 warriors.

He also spoke about how the Indian army gave a befitting reply to the ones who challenged the sovereignty of India. "From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner," PM Modi had said in his independence speech yesterday.