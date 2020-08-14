New Delhi, August 14: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack at Narendra Modi government over the border issue with China. In a tweet, Gandhi said that the government is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. He said that China is preparing and positioning itself and India will pay a huge price due to PM Modi's and media's silence. Rahul Gandhi Slams Narendra Modi Govt Over Intrusion by China in Ladakh Region, Blames 'PM's Constant Blunders' in Dealing With Neighbouring Countries; Watch Video.

"GOI is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself. PM’s personal lack of courage and the media’s silence will result in India paying a huge price," the Congress leader tweeted. Rahul Gandhi Again Attacks Narendra Modi on India-China LAC Face-off, Says He's 'Lying Asleep' and Nation Paying the Price.

Rahul Gandhi Tweet:

GOI is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself. PM’s personal lack of courage and the media’s silence will result in India paying a huge price. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2020

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the Centre since June 15 clash with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty. Indian Army said that casualties were also reported in Chinese side. However, the numbers are unknown.

The 50-year-old ex-Congress chief had earlier said, "the Chinese have occupied Indian land. Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national. Bringing it to people's attention is patriotic." He further said that he doesn't care if his whole career goes to hell, but he will not tell lie about the Indian territory.

