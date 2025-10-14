Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has received a barrage of threatening calls after requesting a ban on RSS activities in government institutions. Posting on X, he said, "For the past two days, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Calls filled with threats, intimidation and the filthiest abuse directed at me and my family, simply because I dared to question and restrain RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public institutions. But I’m neither shaken nor surprised. When the RSS didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi or Babasaheb Ambedkar, why would they spare me? If they think threats and personal jibes will silence me, they are mistaken. This has just begun." The Rural Development and IT Minister had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that RSS shakhas and gatherings in schools, playgrounds, and temples spread divisive ideas among children and youth. He urged a complete ban on such programmes, calling them unconstitutional and against the spirit of national unity. Kharge emphasised the need to "build a society founded on the principles of Buddha, Basavanna and Babasaheb, society rooted in equality, reason and compassion and purge this nation of the most dangerous viRuSS." ‘RSS Spreading Ideas That Go Against Spirit of Constitution’: Priyank Kharge Writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Seeks Ban on Its Activities in Government Space.

Priyank Kharge Receives Threatening Calls Over RSS Ban Request

For the past two days, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Calls filled with threats, intimidation and the filthiest abuse directed at me and my family, simply because I dared to question and restrain RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public institutions. But I’m… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 14, 2025

