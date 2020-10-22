Bihar, October 21: Sasaram Vidhan Sabha seat is situated in Rohtas district in Bihar. Sasaram comprises community blocks of Sasaram and Tilouthu. Voting for the Sasaram election will take place on November 3 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar Polls will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Sasaram constituency was won by Ashok Kumar of RJD, and Jawahar Prasad of BJP was the runner-up.

Bihar Assembly Elections are the first major event this year amid COVID-19 Pandemic. Polling for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats. The contesting candidates for 2020 polls from Sasaram seat are Rameswar Prasad from Lok Jan Shakti Party, Asuthosh Singh from Nationalist Congress party among others.

According to the IANS-C Voter survey, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA is expected to return to power in Bihar. The similar projection has been made by some other surveys.

