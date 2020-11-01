Sheohar, the vidhan sabha segment and headquarters of Sheohar district, would go to polls on November 3, in the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar. The seat has shown a shift in electoral sentiment over the past two decades, with the RJD representing it from 2000 to 2010, followed by the JD(U) since the last 10 years.

In the second round of elections, when Sheohar will go to polls, 93 other constituencies will also be contested. The results would be declared on November 10, when the Election Commission of India has scheduled the counting of votes. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Sheohar seat was allotted to the RJD, which had last won the seat in 2005. The party has fielded Chetan Anand from the constituency. From the NDA camp, the JD(U) retained the seat, and issued the ticket to sitting MLA Md Sharfuddin. In the 2015 assembly polls, Sharfuddin had emerged the winner with a margin of less than 500 votes against HAM(S) candidate Labhali Anand.

The ongoing legislative elections in Bihar is the first major polling exercise after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-election surveys had given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

