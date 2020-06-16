Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sonia Gandhi Writes Letter to PM Narendra Modi, Urges Him to Roll Back Hike in Fuel Prices

Politics ANI| Jun 16, 2020 04:07 PM IST
A+
A-
Sonia Gandhi Writes Letter to PM Narendra Modi, Urges Him to Roll Back Hike in Fuel Prices
PM Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo)

New Delhi, June 16: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday shot-off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel and urged the Centre to immediately roll back hike on fuel prices.nIn the letter, she urged the Centre to immediately roll back hikes on fuel prices and pass the benefit of low crude oil prices to the citizens.

She stated that it is the duty and responsibility of the Central government to alleviate suffering and not put the people to still greater hardship. "Your government is seeking to earn an additional revenue of nearly Rs 2,60,000 crores by these ill-advised hikes in excise duty and increases in the prices of petrol and diesel. As it is, people across the board are facing unimaginable hardships what to say of widespread fear and insecurity. These price increases are saddling our motto with an additional burden of this enormous magnitude that is neither justified nor appropriate. It is the duty and responsibility of government to alleviate suffering and not put the people to still greater hardship," the letter read. Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros.

"I urge you to roll back these increase an pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the citizens of the country. If you wish for them to be 'self-reliant' then do not place financial fetters on their ability to move forward. And I am once again obliged to repeat what I have said before: please use the government's resources to put money directly into the hands of those who need it in time of severe hardships," she wrote in the letter.

On Tuesday morning, fuel prices were hiked in Delhi. Petrol saw a hike of Rs 0.47 per litre, which led to the price reaching at 76.73 per litre. While for diesel, the rate was hiked by Rs 0.57, making it reach the price of Rs 75.19 per litre.

Comments
Tags:
BJP Congress diesel fuel prices Narendra Modi Petrol Sonia Gandhi
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Says 'COVID-19 Situation Not That Huge in India as in Other Parts of World, Death Rate Among Lowest'
News

PM Narendra Modi Says 'COVID-19 Situation Not That Huge in India as in Other Parts of World, Death Rate Among Lowest'
India-China Face-Off in Galwan Valley: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Kapil Sibal Express Condolence on Indian Army Soldiers' Deaths, Question Modi Government's Silence
News

India-China Face-Off in Galwan Valley: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Kapil Sibal Express Condolence on Indian Army Soldiers' Deaths, Question Modi Government's Silence
Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 10th Consecutive Day on June 16, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
News

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 10th Consecutive Day on June 16, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
News

Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros
News

Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros
PM Narendra Modi to Meet Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow to Discuss COVID-19 Situation
News

PM Narendra Modi to Meet Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow to Discuss COVID-19 Situation
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
News

No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement