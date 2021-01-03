Chennai, January 3: A rift has emerged in Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress after the party announced a new team for the state. Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Karti Chidambaram on Saturday said that the appointment of various committees in the state by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi would not serve any purpose. K Mahendran, a newly-appointed general secretary, today hit back at Karti Chidambaram. Tamil Nadu Congress Leaders Stage Protest Against BJP Near Raj Bhavan in Chennai to 'Save Democracy'.

"These jumbo committees serve no purpose. 32 VPs, 57 GS, 104 secretaries. None will have any authority which means no accountability," Karti Chidambaram tweeted on Saturday. K Mahendran, who was appointed Congress's general secretary in Tamil Nady, along with 57 other state-level office bearers, took a sharp dig at Karti and said the person who became parliamentarian because of his father cannot understand "hard work".

"Many hard-working Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress, and scheduled caste department functionaries have made it into the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee," Mahendran said in his tweet. "Some (who) became MP because of their father can't understand," he added. Karti Chidambaram is the son of former Union Finance Minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram.

K Mahendran Hits Back at Karti Chidambaram:

Many hard working youth congress,NSUI, Mahila congress, SC Dept functionaries made it into the @INCTamilNadu Committees not because of their Father. My hardwork from Nsui IYC first time made to state team 👍Hope “ some became MP because of Father can’t understand.@KS_Alagiri https://t.co/THFF9hU37l — Mahendran.. விவசாயி.. விசுவாசி (@iycmahe) January 2, 2021

The Congress announced the appointment of Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, Treasurer, Secretaries, Executive Committee, Presidents of District Congress Committees and various committees for election-related work. The state is expected to go for polls during the first half of this year.

