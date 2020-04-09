Uddhav Thackeray Gets Maharashtra Cabinet's Recommendation for Governor-Nominee Seats in Legislative Council

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 9: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday informed that the state cabinet has decided to recommend CM Uddhav Thackeray's nomination on one of the two Governor nominee seats in the legislative council. He said, that since MLC elections can't be held due to COVID-19, the process is being done to avoid a constitutional crisis.

Informing about the latest update, Malik said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "A decision was taken in today's cabinet meeting to recommend CM Uddhav Thackeray's name for the 2 vacant MLC posts that are recommended by Governor. As MLC elections can't be held due to #COVID19, it is being done to avoid a constitutional crisis." Maharashtra Issues Advisory for WhatsApp Users and Admins During COVID-19 Pandemic, Here Are the Dos and Don’ts You Should Follow Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired Maharashtra cabinet, where it was recommended that Governor to nominate Thackeray on one of the two seats of Governor nominees so that the Shiv Sena chief can become the member of the legislative council. With this decision, Thackeray will not have to resign from the CM post.