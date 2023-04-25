Ballia , April 25: Samajwadi Party MLA from Sikandarpur, Mohammad Ziauddin Rizvi, has said that he will support an independent candidate against his party's nominee for the post of the chairman of Sikandarpur Nagar Panchayat in the upcoming urban body elections.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Dinesh Chowdhary for the post while Rizvi has announced his support for Independent candidate Bhishma Yadav. Interacting with reporters on Monday evening, the legislator said, "It was decided in the meeting of party workers that Bhishma Yadav would contest for the post of Sikandarpur Nagar Panchayat chairman. The selection committee formed at the district level approved the name of Bhishma Yadav and we were sure that he would be declared as the candidate." UP Urban Local Body Elections 2023: SP Declares Two Mayoral Candidates; Vandana Bajpai Nominated From Kanpur and Satish Jataria From Jhansi.

Rizvi alleged the BJP has hatched a conspiracy as part of which Dinesh Chowdhary was fielded as a "dummy candidate" with the SP symbol. "It is rumoured that money has been given to some of our leaders. Some people have misled SP national president Akhilesh Yadav," the Sikandarpur MLA alleged while stressing that "people from all parties will support Bhishma Yadav". However, Samajwadi Party district president Raj Mangal Yadav dismissed Rizvi's allegations as baseless. Uttar Pradesh Nikay Chunav 2023: UP Urban Local Body Polls to Be Held on May 4, 11.

"Ticket distribution has been done with the consent of national president Akhilesh Yadav and state president Naresh Uttam. It is the duty of all SP workers and leaders to make the party candidates win," Raj Mangal Yadav said.

He said, "If someone does not follow this, it will be considered indiscipline. If needed, the party will take action against such people." About the Sikanderpur MLA's announcement, Yadav said, "Mohammad Rizvi is making such statements in a confused state of mind."