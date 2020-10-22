Warisaliganj Vidhan Sabha constituency is located in the Nawada district of Bihar and falls under the same Lok Sabha constituency. The elections in Bihar are only a couple of weeks away, and the political fervour is sky-high. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be starting from October 28, i.e. Wednesday. The results of Bihar Polls 2020 are set to be out on November 10, i.e. Tuesday. It will be interesting to see which way the electorate of Bihar votes – Mahagathbandhan or NDA?

The dates of Bihar Polls 2020 will be October 28 (for 71 seats), November 3 (for 94 seats), and November 7 (for 78 seats). The Warisaliganj consists of CD Blocks Warisaliganj, Kashichak and Pakribarawan. Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Pushpam Priya Chaudhary; Here is the List of Probable Bihar CM Candidates.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020:

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, it was Aruna Devi (of BJP) who from the Warisaliganj constituency. In Bihar Assembly Polls 2010, it was Pradip Kumar of JD(U) who emerged victorious from this seat. The main contenders in Bihar 2020 Assembly Elections from the Warisaliganj constituency are Aruna Devi (BJP), and Satish Kumar Singh (Congress).

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is taking place amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. It is a 4-way fight between Mahagathbandhan, NDA, LJP, and the Great Democratic Secular Front. With Ram Vilas Paswan passing away, and Chirag Paswan deciding to contest separately, it will be intriguing to see the political dynamics in Bihar this time.

The NDA camp has declared their CM’s face, i.e. Nitish Kumar. It is speculated that the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, i.e. Tejashwi Yadav will be the CM face of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). With Bihar Polls 2020 only a few away, stay tuned to LatestLY for all the latest news and updates.

