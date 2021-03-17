Kolkata, March 17: Weeks ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday released the manifesto for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. In the manifesto, the ruling TMC promised to take West Bengal to a “new pinnacle of progress, peace, and prosperity”. The 10-point manifesto aims at improving the health, education and economy of the state. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Election Commission Suspends Vivek Sahay, Officer In-Charge of Mamata Banerjee's Security, Over 'Nandigram' Incident.

Mamata Banerjee said, “I humbly present my 10 pledges to build a better and prosperous Bengal. These have been prepared following extensive consultation with the people from every constituency of the state. To transform Bengal into one of the leading states in the country.” Before releasing the manifesto, she thanked "Maa, maati, Manush (Mother, Soil And People)". West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: 'BJP Wanted Me to Keep Indoors Before Polls,' Says Mamata Banerjee.

Here is the complete manifesto:

Mamata Banerjee's Statement:

Here Are Highlights of TMC’s Manifesto:

The TMC promises to make West Bengal the fifth largest economy with a GDP size of over Rs 12.5 Lakh Crore and an annual per capita income of more than Rs 2.5 Lakh.

The Banerjee-led party aims to uplift 35 Lakh people, hence reducing below poverty line population to 5 percent from 20 percent in 2011.

The TMC promises to create five lakh jobs per year with the aim of reducing the unemployment rate to half.

The party promises to start a new scheme to ensure monthly Basic Income support to female heads of 1.6 Crore households of Bengal. If voted to power, the party pledges to provided monthly Rs 500 to families of General Category and Rs 1,000 to families of SC/ST.

The scheme will target to make the youth of West Bengal self-reliant. As part of this scheme, the party will provide student Credit Cards with a credit limit of up to Rs 10 lakh at an interest rate of 4 percent.

The party promises to provide the facility of not going to ration shops under the Khadya Sathi scheme.

Free doorstep delivery of monthly ration to 1.5 Crore households is promised in the manifesto.

The party pledged to provide 75 Crore subsidised meals at Rs five per meal through 2,500 ‘Maa’ Canteens across 50 cities of the state.

The TMC promises 10,000 per acre support for 68 Lakh small and marginal farmers under the Krishak Bandhu Scheme.

In the manifesto, the party mentioned to add three Lakh hectares of cultivable land and to convert 4.5 Lakh hectares to double cropping system for becoming the number 1 State in Net Sown area and cropping Intensity. It also promised to make West Bengal among the top 5 States in productivity for food grains and four cash crops - Tea, Jute, Potato and Tobacco.

Banerjee-led party, in its manifesto, promises to add 10 Lakh MSMEs every year to increase the total number of functional MSME units to 1.5 Crore. It also pledged to add 2,000 big industrial units to the existing base of 10,000 units in the next five years. The party promises to bring Rs 5 Lakh Crore of new investments in the next five years.

For the health sector, The TMC pledged to double the spending from 0.83 percent to 1.5 percent of the State GDP. It also promises to open Medical College-cum-Super Specialty Hospital in all 23 district headquarters.

With the focus on improving the education system in the state, the TMC promises to increase the spending on the sector from 2.7 percent to 4 percent of the State GDP. It also pledges to provide at least one Model residential Scholl to each blog.

The TMC promises to build five Lakh additional low-cost housing under Bangla Bari Scheme in urban habitations to reduce the slum population from 7 percent to below 3.65 percent. It also mentions building 25 Lakh additional low-cost houses under Bangla Awas Yojana in rural areas and reduce kutcha houses to less than 1 percent.

The party promises to provide piped drinking water to additional 47 Lakh urban households to ensure 100 percent coverage. It also pledges to provide 24x7 electricity at affordable rates to all households.

The assembly elections in West Bengal will be conducted in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The result will be declared on May 2. The main completion will be between the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mamata Banerjee is seeking the third term as the Chief Minister of the state. The Congress is contesting the upcoming polls in the state in alliance with the Left parties.

