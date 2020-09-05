New Delhi, Sep 5: A total of 47 teachers from across the country, including women, were on Saturday conferred the National Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Teacher's Day. This was the first ever virtual award ceremony held on the occasion due to the Covid-19 pandemic which so far has infected over 4 million people across the country.

The President in his speech congratulated the winners of the award and appreciated the steps taken by the teachers in order to improve school education qualitatively. He observed that about 40 per cent of the winners of the National Awards were women and appreciated the role women have played as educators.

The national awards are given on Teachers' Day to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers for infusing innovative methods of teaching and adopting best practices to teach students. Some of the finest teachers in the country are honoured annually on Teacher's Day for their commitment in not only improving the quality of school education but also enriching the lives of their students.

Paying obeisance and tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on the occasion, President Kovind said the event gives an opportunity to pay respect to our teachers for their commitment and supreme contribution in the lives of pupils. Describing teachers as true nation builders, the President opined that they are instrumental in building the character and knowledge of the children.

Emphasising on the importance of digital technology in challenging times of COVID pandemic, the President said that our teachers are taking the help of this technology to reach out to the children. Applauding the skills of teachers in shifting to this new technology driven teaching, he said that it is important for all teachers "to upgrade and update" their skills in the field of digital technology so as to make education more effective and also make the students conversant with the new techniques.

President Kovind said the online education system has made it obligatory for the parents to join hands with the teachers and encourage children to evoke interest in new fields of learning. Pointing out at the digital divide, he also emphasised that steps should be taken so that children from tribal and far-flung areas are also benefitted.

Talking about the National Education Policy, President Kovind said that the newly-introduced policy is an endeavour to prepare our children for future needs and has been designed after considering the opinion of various stakeholders. It is now the teachers who would be at the centre stage for making the policy successful and productive, he added. All efforts are being made to make the teachers competent to implement the new National Education Policy and only the best would be chosen for the field of education, the President said.

