International Anti-Corruption Day is an annual event that is observed annually on December 9 to raise public awareness for anti-corruption. The day is marked since the passage of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on October 31, 2003. Corruption is a complex social, political and economic issue that affects all countries. It undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development and contributes to governmental instability. This year, International Anti-Corruption Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 9. Every year, International Anti-Corruption Day is observed with a unique theme.

This year, the theme is ‘Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity’. The campaign for International Anti-Corruption Day 2024-2025 focuses on the role young guardians of integrity play as advocates, raising awareness about corruption and its impacts on their communities. In this article, let’s know more about International Anti-Corruption Day 2025 date, history and significance of the annual event. International Anti-Corruption Day Messages and Quotes: Netizens Raise Awareness About the Day by Sharing Informative Posts, Images, Videos, HD Wallpapers and Sayings.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2025 Date

International Anti-Corruption Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 9.

International Anti-Corruption Day History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on October 31, 2003, adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption and requested that the Secretary-General designate the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the secretariat for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties (resolution 58/4). Since then, 190 parties have committed to the Convention’s anti-corruption obligations, showing near-universal recognition of the importance of good governance, accountability, and political commitment. International Anti-Corruption Day Quotes and Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Global Event.

The Assembly also designated 9 December as International Anti-Corruption Day, to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it. The Convention entered into force in December 2005.

International Anti-Corruption Day Significance

International Anti-Corruption Day holds great significance as the day aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of corruption. Corruption attacks the foundation of democratic institutions due to which economic development is hampered. This day aims to encourage governments, organisations, and individuals to stand against corruption and promote transparency, integrity, and accountability among nations.

