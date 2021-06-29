Rae Bareli, June 29: Unidentified bike borne attackers opened fire at renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana's son Tabrez, police said.

The incident happened late on Monday night. Poet Munawwar Rana Admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for Urinary Tract Infection

Tabrez luckily managed to escape unhurt in the incident.

According to reports, the attackers opened fire at Tabrez Rana near a petrol pump in Tripula area of the town. They fired two shots and then fled from the spot. The bullets hit Tabrez's SUV.

The police have recorded a statement of Tabrez Alam and launched a probe into the incident. Tabrez is a land dealer and told police that he has no enmity with anyone.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers.

Munawwar Rana belongs to Rae Bareli but he has been staying in Lucknow since the past several years.

The police spokesperson said that the attack could be a result of a property dispute.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).