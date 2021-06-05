New Delhi, June 5: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is no stranger. Born on June 5, 1972, Mahant Adityanath's real name is Ajay Singh Bisht. He has been known for his sharp rhetoric about the minority community, especially Muslims.

Born in a village in Uttarakhand, Ajay Bisht received his BSc education from Garhwal University. After his studies, he came in contact with Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath temple. Mahant initiated Ajay and named him Yogi Adityanath. When Avaidyanath retired in 1998, he declared Yogi Adityanath as his successor. COVID-19 in India: Uttar Pradesh clocks an all-time low positivity rate of 0.3%.

Yogi Adityanath contested from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in 1998, winning the election and reaching Parliament at the age of 26. Since then, Yogi has been in control of the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.

Here are some interesting facts about Yogi:

1. Yogi Adityanath was born on 5 June 1972 in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. He was born as Ajay Mohan Bisht but later became Yogi Adityanath. He has a total of 7 siblings.

2. Yogi completed his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and left his home around the 1990s to join the Ayodhya Ram temple movement. He renounced his family in 1993 at the age of 21. He later became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the then high priest of Gorakhnath Math.

3. Adityanath was the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha at 26 and has been elected to the Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms (in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections)

4. UP CM Yogi has a 77% attendance in Lok Sabha and he has asked 284 questions, participated in 56 debates and introduced three private member Bills in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Yogi Adityanath's fame also continued to grow over time. On February 10, 1999, the Pachrukhia incident at Thana Kotwali in Maharajganj district brought Yogi to more headlines. Since the same scandal, he has been accused of making anti-religious and communal speeches several times. He was also jailed during the communal riots in Gorakhpur. He was made CM after the BJP's landslide victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017.

