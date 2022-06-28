Generation Z is too much into the internet and aware of every small change and development in distinct fields. We might have heard of several personalities from around the world who look breathtakingly attractive. The horizon of the glamour industry is all about good looks and appealing characters. Numerous well-known men all around the world have captivated millions of people with their dynamism, enticing appearances, and sometimes exceptional abilities. Like women, men have also proved their talent and calibre in different areas, from pop culture to theatre! According to the website technosports, men chosen from across the sphere have been listed under the Top 10 Most Handsome Men category. Check out on which spot your favourite icon lies. #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill And Others From Glamour Industry Trend Online, View Tweets.

1. BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung

BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Born on 30th December 1995 in the Seo District of Daegu, V aka Kim Taehyung is the Korean singer and songwriter from the K-pop band BTS.

2. Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Paul Stephen Rudd is the well-known 53-year-old American actor, screenwriter and producer named 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People's Magazine.

3. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranked among the world's highest-paid actors, Rober Pattinson is known to work in both big-budget and independent films.

4. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Known for his exceptional dancing skills, Hritik Roshan is an Indian actor who works in Bollywood movies and is one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

5. David Beckham

David Beckham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Retired in 2013, David Robert Joseph Beckham is a former football player and current president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City.

6. Idris Elba

Idris Elba (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 49-year-old Idrissa Akuna "Idris" Elba is a renowned British actor, producer and musician who won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film.

7. Omar Borkan Al Gala

Omar Borkan Al Gala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Born on 23rd September 1989 in Baghdad, Omar Borkan AI Gala is an Iraqi actor, model and photographer.

8. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

American actor and producer Thomas Cruise Mapother IV is one of the highest-grossing box office stars.

9. Chris Evans

Chris Evans (Photo Credits: Instagram)

American actor Christopher Robert Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series of films.

10. Noah Mills

Noah Mills (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vogue.com awarded the Canadian model and actor Noah Mills as 'Top 10 Male Models of All Time' in September 2014.

From prominent actors and musicians to acclaimed models and eminent sports players, the list is extensive and diverse and tells that sexiness is more than just skin deep!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2022 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).